App of the Week: EasilyDo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Between work duties and your social life, sometimes you can feel like you need a personal assistant. This week’s App of the Week will do just that.

The EasilyDo app connects to the apps and services on your phone and streamlines their various tasks into one, centralized place.

EasilyDo can automatically track your work schedule and connect it with real-time traffic updates, so you’re never late to an important meeting.

If you’re traveling, the app will save your digital boarding pass, alert you to your flight status, keep you up-to-date on your itinerary and confirm your hotel reservations.

And, when you get back home, EasilyDo will keep you on top of your bills and allow you to track your packages.



If you need a little assistance keeping your busy life on track, check out the EasilyDo app today.

EasilyDo is available on iOS and Android devices.



