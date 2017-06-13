App of the Week: Colorsnap

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Finding exactly the right color is the hardest part of painting any room. This week’s App of the Week makes that decision a snap.

The ColorSnap app from Sherwin-Williams allows you to explore available colors to see how they look before you buy.

If you’re at a loss for inspiration you can browse every possible color and shade on the app, along with complimentary colors and visual templates for how they would look.

Or, say you have a favorite picture and you’d like to recreate the color for a room in your house. Upload the picture and the app will identify the colors and create a color template.

Once you think you’ve settled on something, see how it would actually look by taking a photo of the room you’re painting. The app can overlay the new color schemes onto the photo so you can see the finished product before you even start.

If you’re looking for a way to take the tedious guesswork out of choosing a new paint color, check out the ColorSnap app today.

ColorSnap is available on iOS and Android devices.

If you have an app you think would make a good App of the Week, send it my way at wweible@whas11.com or reach me on twitter @WorldWideWeible.

