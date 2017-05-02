App of the Week: Churchill Downs

May 7, 2016; Louisville, KY, USA; Mario Gutierrez aboard Nyquist (13) reacts after winning the 142nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Brian Spurlock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- We are now less than a week away from the Kentucky Derby and this week’s App of the Week has everything you need to prepare for the 143rd Run for the Roses.

The Churchill Downs app released a new, enhanced update last week, with new features to keep you at the front of pack come week’s end.

The new features include live odds for each entry and expert betting tips for each race, day-to-day details of various events at the track, and a news feed filled with the latest lifestyle, equine and Kentucky Derby racing news to keep you up to speed.

Popular features that remain from the previous version allow users to place bets directly from their phones, as well as allowing some users to order concessions to be delivered to select seats.

If you’re still looking for a ticket you can buy one on the app, and then use the app to find parking and get directions to your seat and navigate throughout the track.

For a no-hassle, full-on fun Derby Day, you’re going to want to download the Churchill Downs app before heading out the door.

The Churchill Downs app is available for free on iOS and Android devices.

If you have an app you think would make a good App of the Week, send it my way at wweible@whas11.com.

© 2017 WHAS-TV