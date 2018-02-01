Amazon's Alexa has a new voice, Jeff Bezos reveals in Super Bowl ad

(USA Today) It only takes a couple seconds, but Amazon gave consumers their first listen to Alexa's new voice.

The change is part of a 90-second ad running during Sunday's Super Bowl LII, called "Alexa Loses Her Voice."

The ad starts with a very concerned Jeff Bezos discovering his prized digital assistant has lost her voice, with the company scrambling to replace it.

Alexa's replacements feature some hilarious alternatives, including chef Gordon Ramsey, rapper Cardi B, actress Rebel Wilson, and actor Anthony Hopkins, who is downright creepy as he answers an Amazon Echo Spot owner.

The ad wraps with the real Alexa sporting her new voice. "Thanks, guys, but I'll take it from here," she said to close out.

The new voice sounds more human compared to the robotic tone owners of Amazon devices like the Echo are used to hearing when requesting Alexa's services.

Last year, Apple launched a similar change with its digital assistant, Siri, to make it sound more human.

Companies like Amazon, Apple, and Google are battling to have their digital assistants — along with the required devices like smart speakers — front and center in consumers' homes.

Despite the increased competition, Alexa remains the most popular. According to research firm eMarketer, 68% of voice-enabled speaker users in the U.S. this year will use an Amazon Echo, while 25% will use Google Home. Next month, Apple leaps into the smart speaker business with the sale of its HomePod.

