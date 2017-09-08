Wife of Trump Organization Ethics Lawyer Arrested For Allgedly Having Sex With Inmate
The wife of an ethics lawyer for Donald Trump's Trust, which is meant to keep his business and political ties separate, has been arrested for allegedly having sex with an inmate in her car in Virginia. Jose Sepulveda(@josesepulvedatv) has more.
WHAS 8:33 AM. EDT September 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two more homes lost, but slow fire growth
-
Highlands neighborhood cracks down on illegal parking
-
SC Gov Says Evacuations Could Come Saturday
-
Hurricane Irma: What to expect in a category 5 storm
-
High winds as Hurricane Irma nears Puerto Rico
-
Timelapse of growth of Eagle Creek Fire
-
Would-be victim describes escape in new video
-
Day two of EMW trial
-
Former Presidents form hurricane relief effort
-
Hurricane watch includes includes Sarasota and Manatee counties
More Stories
-
Hurricane Irma churns through Caribbean on way to FloridaSep. 8, 2017, 6:20 a.m.
-
Honor Flight gives veterans gift decades in the makingSep. 8, 2017, 5:33 a.m.
-
Crackdown on illegal parking targets Highland neighborhoodSep. 7, 2017, 10:54 p.m.