We Now Have Even More Evidence of Water on Mars
River deposits that show us water existed on Mars 3.5 billion years ago are nothing new. But one region has some of the most densely packed river deposits ever discovered. Veuer's Josh King (@abridgetoland) has more.
WHAS 2:25 PM. EDT September 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Cleaning up blighted areas in Louisville
-
Naval Hospital Jacksonville removes employees in viral photos
-
Dozens of geese killed in Shelbyville
-
Morning Weather Forecast
-
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in Herr Lane crash
-
Etown leaders end street soliciting
-
Parents spread awareness after young son collapses on football field, dies
-
Morning Brew in Spanish: 9.19.2017
-
Woman arrested after fatally shooting sleeping boyfriend, dismembering body
-
Hurricane Irma took their homes and possibly their future
More Stories
-
Powerful earthquake jolts Mexico, sways buildings in capitalSep 19, 2017, 2:49 p.m.
-
Man stabbed 9 times during attempted robbery, murder…Sep 19, 2017, 11:53 a.m.
-
At UN, Trump threatens to 'totally destroy North…Sep 19, 2017, 10:44 a.m.