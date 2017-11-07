Trump: 'Hundreds More' Would have been Killed in Texas With Stricter Gun Laws
President Trump has called for 'extreme vetting' of immigrants from Muslim-majority countries in response to terrorist incidents, but has yet to take any action on gun laws in response to the deadly mass shootings that have occurred during his time in office. Veuer's Chandra Lanier has the story.
WHAS 3:43 PM. EST November 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich
-
Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL
-
FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money
-
City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality
-
Indiana police officer fires at actor
-
First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook
-
Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino
More Stories
-
The U.S. is now the only country not part of Paris…Nov. 7, 2017, 3:47 p.m.
-
Anti-gay-marriage clerk to seek re-election in Rowan…Nov. 7, 2017, 3:38 p.m.
-
Auction for signed Muhammad Ali shoesNov. 7, 2017, 2:06 p.m.