Trump Fires Back at 'Crooked Hillary,' Blaming Her for North Korea's Nukes
After she ripped Donald Trump's recent U.N. speech apart, President Trump is now blaming Hillary Clinton for North Korea's nuclear advances. Veuer's Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WHAS 10:23 AM. EDT September 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VERIFY: Did a lineman have a drink dumped on him?
-
Sources: Mental health team at N. Oldham HS after student's suicide attempt
-
Honoring a firefighter's battle to the end
-
Naval Hospital Jacksonville removes employees in viral photos
-
Cleaning up blighted areas in Louisville
-
Father makes plea for answers in daughter's murder
-
How To Double Your Wi-Fi Speed - The Deal Guy
-
Acting JCPS superintendent talks to W. Louisville families
-
Man found with 9 stab wounds during attempted robbery
-
Morning Weather Forecast
More Stories
-
Major earthquake shakes Mexico City; 225 deadSep 19, 2017, 2:49 p.m.
-
Acting JCPS superintendent addresses west Louisville…Sep 19, 2017, 10:40 p.m.
-
Hurricane Maria makes landfall on Puerto Rico as…Sep 16, 2017, 12:27 p.m.