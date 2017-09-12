Trump Campaign Reportedly Hands Over Documents to Robert Mueller in Russia Probe
For the very first time, staffers from the president's election campaign are reportedly providing documents to Robert Mueller, special counsel in the Trump Russia investigation. Aaron Dickens reports.
WHAS 2:46 PM. EDT September 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Explosion reduces Floyd Co. home to debris
-
Ky. boy found dead days after his mother was thrown off a cliff
-
UofL fans getting ready to 'Black Out' Papa John's Cardinal Stadium
-
Morning Weather Forecast
-
JCPS teacher stars in classroom and commercial
-
Update on Hurricane Jose Plus Wind Shear Explained
-
ESPN's College GameDay returns to Louisville
-
Hurricane Irma's fury reaches south Florida and the Keys
-
Hurricane Irma: What to expect in a category 5 storm
-
Keeping it real: One man's 'rolling the dice' with Irma
More Stories
-
Man sentenced in shooting death of 8-year-old boySep 12, 2017, 12:24 p.m.
-
Here are some of the records Hurricane Irma blew awaySep 12, 2017, 6:22 a.m.
-
Lexington mayor says cemetery tentatively OKs taking statuesSep 12, 2017, 12:34 p.m.