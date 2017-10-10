Steve Bannon Calls For Senator Bob Corker to Resign After Insulting President Trump
President Trump's former Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon, is coming after several republican senators, and he just called out one in particular. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WHAS 8:49 AM. EDT October 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich
-
Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL
-
FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money
-
City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality
-
Indiana police officer fires at actor
-
First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook
-
Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino
More Stories
-
LMPD releases body camera video after suspect…Oct. 9, 2017, 7:14 p.m.
-
Texas Tech police officer killed, suspect in custodyOct. 9, 2017, 9:50 p.m.
-
People magazine says Kentucky's most popular…Oct 10, 2017, 4:24 a.m.