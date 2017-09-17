Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson Considering Closing U.S. Embassy in Havana After Sonic Attacks
Mysterious sounds many are calling sonic attacks at the U.S. Embassy in Havana reportedly cause hearing and memory loss. The state department says the latest incident was last month and is apart of an ongoing investigation.
WHAS 6:16 PM. EDT September 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman Shot in Face During Vista Shooting
-
Tieren Coleman sentenced for brothers' murder
-
Louisville, Clemson fans attend Fan Fest
-
UofL and Clemson create halftime project to save lives
-
WNY Girl, Dog Become Internet Sensation
-
Fundraiser supporting Steamboat Museum
-
Charlotte McDonalds worker fired after 'Deportation' tirade
-
Woman who accused LMPD ofc. of domestic violence speaks about the incident
-
Community hopes to renovate Silver Creek HS
-
WHAS Breaking News
More Stories
-
Authorities investigate apparent double-murder…Sep 17, 2017, 7:01 p.m.
-
Ind. man arrested, charged after road rage incident…Sep 17, 2017, 4:11 p.m.
-
Penny Chenery, owner of Triple Crown champ Secretariat, diesSep 17, 2017, 4:18 p.m.