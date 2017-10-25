Report: Trump-Russia Dossier Funded by Clinton Campaign And DNC
A new report from the Washington Post shows the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped pay for research that led to the much talked about Trump dossier. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WHAS 7:41 AM. EDT October 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich
-
Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL
-
FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money
-
City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality
-
Indiana police officer fires at actor
-
First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook
-
Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino
More Stories
-
2 killed at Grambling State University in Louisiana;…Oct 25, 2017, 5:43 a.m.
-
Third person files lawsuit in Youth Explorer case,…Oct 24, 2017, 6:24 p.m.
-
Fischer asked under oath if Conrad could be…Oct 24, 2017, 5:29 p.m.