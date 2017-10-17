President Trump's Fortune Has Taken A Hit, And So Has His Billionaire Ranking

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich
-
Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL
-
FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money
-
City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality
-
Indiana police officer fires at actor
-
First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook
-
Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino
More Stories
-
Jennifer Lawrence shares story of abuse in HollywoodOct 17, 2017, 12:25 p.m.
-
Chuck Olmstead Telethon: Raising funds, awareness…Oct 16, 2017, 11:59 a.m.
-
What does 'spurious' mean? The word, defined, after…Oct 17, 2017, 10:59 a.m.