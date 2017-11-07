President Trump Optimistic On North Korea: 'We're Making A Lot of Progress'

President Donald Trump showed signs of optimism during his meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-In --projecting that the rising tensions with North Korea could be abated peacefully and without military force...and without using his usual 'Rocket Man' rhetoric. Veuer's Chandra Lanier has the story.

WHAS 9:13 AM. EST November 07, 2017

