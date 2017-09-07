Lindsey Graham Says He 'Smells a Rat' in Comey's Clinton Investigation
Will former FBI James Comey be testifying again in front of the U.S. Senate on Hillary Clinton's email case? One of the most powerful Republicans Senators wants to see that happen. Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
WHAS 7:04 PM. EDT September 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Public art is up for debate in Louisville
-
High winds as Hurricane Irma nears Puerto Rico
-
EMW Women's Clinic fighting to stay open
-
Hurricane Irma: What to expect in a category 5 storm
-
VERIFY: DACA facts and fiction
-
Hike, Bike & Paddle gets people moving on Labor Day
-
Residents weigh in on Louisville's public art
-
New police chief for city of Bardstown
-
Fourth grader develops friendship with soldier
-
Morning Weather Forecast
More Stories
-
U.S. won't punish United over passenger-dragging incidentSep. 7, 2017, 4:29 p.m.
-
Day two of EMW clinc trialSep. 7, 2017, 5:55 p.m.
-
Two families connected by one heartSep. 7, 2017, 6:19 p.m.