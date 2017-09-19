Kellyanne Conway and Donald Trump Jr. Are Reportedly Giving Up Secret Service Protection
Both Kellyanne Conway and President Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., are apparently giving up his secret service protection. Veuer's Josh King (@abridgetoland) has the details.
WHAS 9:16 AM. EDT September 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Cleaning up blighted areas in Louisville
-
Naval Hospital Jacksonville removes employees in viral photos
-
Dozens of geese killed in Shelbyville
-
First Alert StormTeam: Tuesday outlook
-
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in Herr Lane crash
-
Etown leaders end street soliciting
-
Deadly shooting leaves one dead near Bashford Manor Lane
-
Tieren Coleman sentenced for brothers' murder
-
Linemen in waist-deep water to help get power back
-
Louisville to submit proposal for Amazon headquarters
More Stories
-
Huge Louisville real estate deals most don't know aboutSep 18, 2017, 11:20 p.m.
-
Summer-like feel to our weather as we head toward…Feb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m.
-
Shelby County declares war on geeseSep 18, 2017, 11:39 p.m.