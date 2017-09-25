Here's How Many Americans Know The Branches of Government

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Players Who Knelt Gets Mixed Reactions
-
Seahawks react to anthem protest
-
Trump mocks 'Rocket Man' Kim Jong Un
-
Morning Brew in Spanish: 9.25.2017
-
Mom set to lose thousands over LuLaRoe issues
-
Mother charged in deadly Henryville crash to face judge
-
Arrest in block party shooting
-
The Vault: The history of baseball in Louisville
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
T.G.' s morning weather forecast
More Stories
-
Clark Co. mother cries in court, pleads not guilty…Sep 25, 2017, 5:59 p.m.
-
Mayor Fischer proposes $30 million bond for soccer projectSep 25, 2017, 2:50 p.m.
-
Coach Bobby Petrino discusses national anthem protestsSep 25, 2017, 5:43 p.m.