Gun Stocks Soar Amid Deadliest Mass Shooting in American History

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
-
Dozens dead, 100 injured in Las Vegas strip shooting
-
Public workers band together in support of pension reform
-
Home video brings 1938 Gettysburg reunion to life
-
A book that can help you read people
-
What is Pitino's Role?
-
Bowman Field Aviation Heritage and Military Festival happening Oct. 14-15
-
World's biggest potluck held at Iroquois Park
-
T.G.'s Morning Forecast
-
Full home video of 1938 Gettysburg reunion
More Stories
-
First victim identified in Las Vegas shootingOct. 2, 2017, 12:31 p.m.
-
Nurse, with ties to Kentuckiana, describes hospital…Oct. 2, 2017, 12:48 p.m.
-
Las Vegas Strip shooting: More than 50 dead, more…Oct. 2, 2017, 4:13 a.m.