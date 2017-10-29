Gov. Chris Christie: Mueller's Targets 'Should Be Concerned'
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said charges in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe should concern those that are under investigation. Veuer's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has the story.
WHAS 3:37 PM. EDT October 29, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich
-
Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL
-
FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money
-
City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality
-
Indiana police officer fires at actor
-
First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook
-
Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino
More Stories
-
Trump again calls Russia probe 'witch hunt' as…Oct 29, 2017, 4:16 p.m.
-
Community hoping to save Nachland Field HouseOct 29, 2017, 7:21 a.m.
-
Dan Johnson not accepting deal in harassment caseOct 29, 2017, 7:16 a.m.