Former First Daughters Jenna and Barbara Bush Needed 'Comfort' Following the 2016 Election
Former first daughters Jenna and Barbara Bush will share intimate stories from their childhood in their upcoming book, 'Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life'. Aidan Kelly has the story.
WHAS 7:30 PM. EDT October 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich
-
Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL
-
FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money
-
City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality
-
Indiana police officer fires at actor
-
First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook
-
Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino
More Stories
-
Next 7 days critical for Pitino, 3 other suspended…Oct 11, 2017, 6:52 p.m.
-
UofL's Padgett appoints Trent Johnson to assistant…Oct 11, 2017, 12:04 p.m.
-
Habitat for Humanity, Google Fiber team up to build…Oct 11, 2017, 4:58 p.m.