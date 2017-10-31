Ex-Obama Speechwriter Dresses Up as Handcuffed Jared Kushner for Halloween
They say imitation is the best form of flattery. But, we're guessing this Jared Kushner costume worn by an Obama speechwriter was not meant to be an ode to Kushner but rather a mock. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WHAS 10:47 AM. EDT October 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich
-
Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL
-
FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money
-
City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality
-
Indiana police officer fires at actor
-
First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook
-
Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino
More Stories
-
Jurich talks UofL dimissal, Pitino firing and his futureOct 29, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
-
3 arrested in car break-in theft ringOct 31, 2017, 11:36 a.m.
-
Up to 200 killed at North Korea's nuclear test site: reportOct 31, 2017, 11:04 a.m.