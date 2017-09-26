Did the Older Trump Kids Try To 'Bump' Tiffany Out of Her Inheritance?
It sounds like President Trump told Howard Stern that his daughter Ivanka and oldest son Donald Trump Jr. may have tried to 'bump off' youngest daughter Tiffany from getting any inheritance money. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WHAS 9:25 AM. EDT September 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KSP trooper under investigation after scuffle
-
Wall collapses, hurts students at dance
-
The Most Colorado Thing: Some weed for a scratch
-
Two-way conversion considered for Third Street
-
Highway crews pin KSP trooper down in confrontation
-
Hansen Unplugged: Anthem protests not about disrespecting the flag
-
First Alert StormTeam: Tuesday Outlook
-
High crime neighborhoods turn to block watches as solution
-
Arrest in block party shooting
-
Seahawks react to anthem protest
More Stories
-
FBI arrests four college basketball assistants on…Sep 26, 2017, 10:15 a.m.
-
Donald Trump: 'Big progress being made' after…Sep 26, 2017, 7:51 a.m.
-
Humana to offer early retirement for older employeesSep 26, 2017, 6:01 a.m.