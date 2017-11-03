Daughter Shares Heart-Wrenching Letter Dying Mother Wrote Her Before She Passed
Before passing away from cancer at the age of 55, Peggy Summers wrote letters to her loved ones, expressing her love and offering advice for the future. Veuer's Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
WHAS 12:22 PM. EDT November 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich
-
Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL
-
FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money
-
City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality
-
Indiana police officer fires at actor
-
First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook
-
Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino
More Stories
-
Massive federal report to give in-depth look on…Nov. 2, 2017, 8:50 p.m.
-
After some Friday morning rain, a warm weekend to come!Feb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m.
-
Parents consider transferring students after…Nov. 2, 2017, 10:42 p.m.