Colin Kaepernick Is Reportedly Signing A $1 Million Book Deal
Even though Colin Kaepernick isn't making a lot of money playing in the NFL right now. He is however, reportedly going to see a pretty big paycheck from a book deal with Random House. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WHAS 1:42 PM. EDT October 25, 2017
