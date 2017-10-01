After OJ Release, Congressman Tweets, 'Watch Out For Trophies, Sons and Daughters'
OJ Simpson was just released from prison on parole after nine years and everyone has an opinion including Democratic congressman Jared Polis. Jose Sepulveda (@josesepulvedatv) has more.
WHAS 1:37 PM. EDT October 01, 2017
