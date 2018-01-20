Zion Williamson Picks the Duke Blue Devils

Zion Williamson (Photo: Jeff Blake - USA TODAY Sports)

Spartanburg, SC (WLTX) - Zion Williamson, the Spartanburg prep star who's one of the top prospects in America, is headed to Duke University.

The Spartanburg Day senior made one of the most highly anticipated announcements Saturday night live in front of a national audience.

Ranked as the third best high school prospect nationally by Rivals.com, ESPN has him second in their rankings. The move means the Blue Devils now have the number 1, 2, and 3 prospects in America using ESPN's rankings.

Regardless, Williamson is regarded as a can't miss prospect who is expected to only play one year in college. But that means for one year, he will be generating headlines with his first practice, first game, first bucket and his first dunk that goes viral.

Speaking of dunks, he's become famous on social media and YouTube for his slams, and has was featured on ESPN as a junior.

Clemson was considered the favorite for Williamson's services since the Tigers were the first to offer him back in the ninth grade. Also his stepfather, Lee Anderson, played for Clemson.

Williamson has missed nearly two months this season with a foot injury but came back a couple of weeks ago and has picked up where he left off, averaging 37.5 points, 13.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game. Besides his rim-rattling dunks, his quickness for someone who is 6-6 and 270 pounds has made him even tougher to defend. He also has the ability to knock down three-pointers and also distribute the ball to his teammates, making his someone who in high school, has been guarded by two if not three defenders.

