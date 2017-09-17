Bobby The Brain Heenan (Photo: World Wrestling Entertainment, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, a Wrestling Hall of Famer and one of the original icons on World Wrestling Entertainment has passed away at 73.

According to World Wrestling Entertainment, Heenan died Sunday. No cause of death was given.

The news of Heenan’s passing came from legendary announcer Jim Ross via Twitter and later confirmed by Vince McMahon, Chairman, and CEO of WWE Inc.

“The news of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan's passing today gutted me. I loved our time together. No one ever did it better than the Wease,” Ross said.





One of the greatest managers and announcers in WWE history. Our thoughts are with the Heenan family. pic.twitter.com/r9A3IJlSoP — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 18, 2017

WWE officials say Heenan was part of the original broadcast team for Monday Night Raw in 1993, also serving as an announcer. Heenan’s voice was also heard during WCW Monday Nitro.

In a statement, WWE said they send condolences to Heenan’s family, friends and fans.

