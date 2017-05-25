Why aren't there any black drivers in the Indy 500?

Willy T. Ribbs (Right) former racer looks down track as he talks with his driver, Chase Austin. Austin will run the Indy Light Series in 2011. Friday, May 12, 2011 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Photo: Greg Griffo/IndyStar)

INDIANAPOLIS (INDYSTAR.com) — The tale of Charlie Wiggins, then known as “the Negro King of Speed,” goes something like this:

In the 1920s, Wiggins rose to prominence in Indianapolis as an expert mechanic and fearless driver. The auto garage owner built his own racing machines, which he called “Wiggins Specials,” and he dreamed of entering his cars in the Indianapolis 500.

But at the time, while Indianapolis was the Western Hemisphere’s epicenter of racing, it also was a hub of white supremacy. The Ku Klux Klan counted 250,000 Hoosier men among its ranks, according to the Indiana History Museum.

Unsurprisingly, the American Automobile Association repeatedly denied Wiggins' entry into the 500 because of his skin color.

Undeterred by the sport’s racism, Wiggins and other black drivers formed their own league and competed in events around the Midwest. Wiggins stood out, winning the 100-mile Gold and Glory Sweepstakes four times. His acclaim gained the attention of several 500 competitors, including Bill Cummings.

Here is where fact possibly ends and legend begins:

In 1934, Cummings secretly hired Wiggins to serve as a mechanic on his car. In one version of the story, Cummings’ team sneaked Wiggins into the track disguised as a janitor to work around Jim Crow laws. Another version of the story says Wiggins worked on the car in the team’s garage near the track. Both stories, however, have the same ending: Whatever adjustments Wiggins made worked famously, because Cummings would go on to win the 1934 Indianapolis 500 while setting a track record.

How much of this story is true and how much legend? Depends whom you ask. While his exploits at the Gold and Glory Sweepstakes aren't in question, historians at Indianapolis Motor Speedway say they have found no record of Wiggins’ appearances at the track, either as a 500 applicant or mechanic. That does not necessarily mean he wasn’t there or didn’t do all the things he’s said to have done.

For the purposes of this story, however, the specifics of Wiggins’ life are not the point.

What matters is that Wiggins' skin color kept him from living out his dream, and because of that, his rightful legacy as a black pioneer has become blurred over the years. Wiggins did not become the Jackie Robinson of open-wheel racing.

Robinson ushered in a new era of baseball. In the years after he stepped onto Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field on April 15, 1947, a flood of African-American baseball players followed. After Robinson came Willie Mays, Ernie Banks, Hank Aaron.

After Wiggins?

There was Joie Ray, the first African-American licensed by the AAA (1952), and he is undeniably a historic and important figure in black motorsports history. But he, like Wiggins, was not followed by a wave of African-American drivers, nor did he achieve Wiggins' dream of competing in the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

More than a half-century would pass after Wiggins' final Gold and Glory triumph before a black driver would accomplish that feat. Willy T. Ribbs became the first African-American to drive in the 500 in 1991.

Wiggins played very little role in Ribbs’ success, Ribbs said. Ribbs remembers hearing Wiggins’ name, but he didn't know Wiggins’ story and he wasn’t a hero to Ribbs the way Robinson was to the generations of black baseball players who followed.

What’s more, even Ribbs did not become IndyCar’s Jackie Robinson. His entrance into the then-75-year-old race was historic, but did not bring about a new era of open-wheel racing.

Instead, IndyCar hasn’t seen a full-time black driver since George Mack in 2002, who was the last African-American to run in the 500 that same year.

So why hasn’t IndyCar, which has had drivers from all over the world, had more black drivers?

It’s complicated, Ribbs told IndyStar. He said he believes IndyCar teams, owners and sponsors "don't care" about finding and recruiting black drivers. And that's a shame, Ribbs said, because IndyCar could benefit from a little more diversity.

“The sport, the way it is currently is, there’s a reason why their numbers are (so low),” said Ribbs in a phone call with IndyStar from his Texas home. “There’s a reason it does not look like the makeup of this country at all. The sport doesn’t care. The sponsors that support the sport don’t care. The sanctioning bodies don’t care."

Ribbs said that he thought IndyCar would be fine with black drivers having a permanent place in the sport, but that it hasn’t done enough to cultivate diversity.

Mark Miles, CEO of Hulman & Co., parent company of IndyCar, said it’s not a question of caring, it’s a question of expense. IndyCar has gateways to its sport — he named the Mazda Road to Indy and Rising Stars Racing as examples — but he said IndyCar simply isn’t in the financial position to start a program with the specific intent of attracting and recruiting young black drivers.

“We have limited resources, and we haven’t seen quite yet how we can have a big impact," Miles said. "We haven’t launched a big program to that end. We do work with our grassroots groups. We have all kinds of opportunities from the grassroots perspective to get kids involved from dirt track racing, midgets, etc.

"And we try to give them some support, and we bring kids out to the track, do tours and let them see IMS. That’s just exposing them to the Speedway and a little bit of racing. But it’s tough.”

To be clear, IndyCar is not a singularly Caucasian sport. Drivers from all over the world compete in the series and have for decades. However, no black driver has won an IndyCar race.

One of the biggest reasons for that is a lack of exposure.

“They’re not exposed to (racing),” said Miles, the former CEO of another sport that counts few black athletes among its ranks: the Association of Tennis Professionals. “I spent a whole lot of time thinking about this question in tennis. I wanted the best athletes and more diversity. It’s a hard thing because often kids in our urban area don’t grow up thinking it’s really cool to be a tennis player; they think it’s cooler to be in the NFL or NBA.

"The funnel at the top end is just very narrow, and your likelihood of being a racer has a lot to do with what you’re exposed to growing up.”

Ribbs agrees. He said if his father weren't such a fan of racing, "You would have never heard of Willy T. Ribbs."

Part of the reason African-American kids aren't exposed to racing is that they have many more options than they used to. When Ribbs was growing up, motor sports were far more popular than they are today. But along with more options, motor sports have lost their glamour to the NFL and NBA, and with the glamour went the sponsors, and with the sponsors, the money, Ribbs said.

Which brings up another major reason younger black athletes aren't exposed to motor sports: cost.

“Racing’s expensive,” said Chase Austin, who in 2007 became the second black driver to start in a NASCAR Xfinity Series race. “It’s expensive for everybody. It’s not just a black thing. It affects a lot of Caucasians, too, who want to race. You don’t really get exposure to it unless you’re in an upper-middle-class or upper-class family because you can’t afford it. So especially in urban areas, nobody even really thinks about racing cars.”

Austin, who owns and operates an automotive garage in Kansas, drove in the Indy Lights series for four years. He was supposed to become the third black to driver to compete in the Indy 500 in 2013, but ultimately the ride with A.J. Foyt Racing fell through.

Austin said families who want to get involved in go-kart racing have to spend upwards of $20,000.

“That’s just a startup cost,” he said. “You still have to have all of the tools and everything like that — the trucks and the trailer and the space to put the truck and trailer and to work on the car.

“So think about those costs for the average American. Can they afford to have a 9-year-old race, and that’s only if you have one child who wants to race? … Honestly nowadays, to make it, you have to know the right people and have the money. Not really just one or the other anymore.”

Mack, the second and only other African-American to race in the 500, agrees with Austin. The cost is a massive barrier for everyone. Mack said his father spent more than $200,000 a year on his karting career when he was young.

Mack acknowledges that his father might have outspent many of his competitors, but said that it takes a serious financial commitment to be truly competitive — even at the karting level.

“My dad was kind of crazy,” Mack said with a laugh. “But a lot of people of color are not afforded the same kind of resources I was.”

That financial barrier, Austin and Mack said, has led to another problem: There are no black drivers to idolize.

“When you watch NASCAR or the Indy 500, all you see on TV is a lot of rich white people,” Austin said. “That doesn’t catch anybody’s eye that’s not of that ethnicity, who might say, ‘Hey, let’s do that. … I fear that eventually organized racing will just be an elitist sport, you know, only for (very wealthy). Like horse racing.”

There are no perfect solutions, Ribbs, Austin and Mack all said. But they say there are things IndyCar could do to try to generate more interest in its sport in the black community.

The first, Mack said, is to make IndyCar a little more “aesthetically pleasing” to African-Americans. He suggested IndyCar and its TV partners hire black on-air personalities. He also suggested motor sport advertising target a black audience, which he said it hardly done now.

Austin said it is good that tracks such as IMS invite kids out to spend time there, but it needs to do more. He suggested lowering costs to attend an event, so that more kids can witness the excitement and spectacle of a race weekend.

Ribbs said IndyCar needs to find a way to institute an outreach program. “Formula One is huge because Formula One has got (three-time world champion) Lewis Hamilton, and that’s what (former F1 boss) Bernie Ecclestone wanted. He wanted his sport to look like what the world looks like. In IndyCar’s case, the sport is a reflection of the way this country is now: divided.”

"I would advise IndyCar create a program that brought in minority kids almost into a classroom setting and teach them the sport," Ribbs said. "Then select the most interested ones and put them into a racing team at an early age, like an apprenticeship. Take two or three kids and put them on Penske’s team, two or three with Ganassi, two or three with Andretti. And I'm talking 10 and 12 years old, then at the same time, put them in a go-kart racing, very similar to the way Ron Dennis did with Lewis Hamilton.

"He was CEO of McLaren and he groomed Lewis Hamilton from the time he has a young kid. That's what IndyCar needs to do. ... Mark Miles and (IMS president) Doug Boles have to institute it."

A program like that is probably a long shot, Ribbs concedes. The money isn't there.

The harsh truth, Ribbs said, is it will probably be a long time before we see black drivers become a major part of IndyCar.

A black woman competing in the Indy 500? "That you might not ever see," Ribbs said.

"You’ll see two or three or more black presidents of the United States before you see a black champion at the Indy 500."

Follow IndyStar Motor Sports Insider Jim Ayello on Twitter and Instagram: @jimayello.

