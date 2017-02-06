WATCH | LeBron James salutes Tom Brady for Super Bowl LI victory

(Photo: @uninterrupted on Twitter)

The New England Patriots are Super Bowl champions yet again after a stunning comeback against the Atlanta Falcons.

Shortly after the game wrapped, quarterback Tom Brady’s performance captured the praise of Cleveland Cavaliers’ MVP LeBron James.

“Much respect and salute to both the Patriots and the Falcons, but what an unbelievable comeback,” James said in a Twitter video for Uninterrupted. “A major salute to Mr. Tom Brady on your fifth championship. As a kid, man, you dream about moments like that. He definitely did it, man.”

The Patriots won the game in overtime 34-28.

(© 2017 WKYC)