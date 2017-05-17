US motorcycle racer, Ky. native Nicky Hayden hit by car while cycling

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 12: (U.S. TABS OUT) Motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden appears onstage during MTV's Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios on November 12, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images) (Photo: Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

MISANO ADRIATICO, Italy (AP) - American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden has been hit by a car while training on his bicycle.



The Superbike World Championship says the incident occurred Wednesday along the Rimini coast.



Hayden, who was in Italy following a race at nearby Imola, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Injury details were not immediately available.



The 35-year-old Hayden won the MotoGP title in 2006. He is 13th in this season's Superbike standings. He is a native of Owensboro, Ky.

