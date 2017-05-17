US motorcycle racer, Ky. native Nicky Hayden hit by car while cycling

MISANO ADRIATICO, Italy (AP) - American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden has been hit by a car while training on his bicycle.
The Superbike World Championship says the incident occurred Wednesday along the Rimini coast.
Our thoughts are with you, @NickyHayden ❤❤— Aspar Team MOTOGP (@asparteam) May 17, 2017
Stay strong, #KentuckyKid pic.twitter.com/JZQqUQ0Yie
Hayden, who was in Italy following a race at nearby Imola, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Injury details were not immediately available.
The 35-year-old Hayden won the MotoGP title in 2006. He is 13th in this season's Superbike standings. He is a native of Owensboro, Ky.
🙏🙏🙏 just get well, you're strong and we all believe in you... #GoNicky #GetWellSoonNicky @NickyHayden pic.twitter.com/gx9vVmdjWJ— Barbara (@Auriro) May 17, 2017
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs