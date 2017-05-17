WHAS
US motorcycle racer, Ky. native Nicky Hayden hit by car while cycling

Associated Press , WHAS 1:28 PM. EDT May 17, 2017

MISANO ADRIATICO, Italy (AP) - American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden has been hit by a car while training on his bicycle.

The Superbike World Championship says the incident occurred Wednesday along the Rimini coast.
 

Hayden, who was in Italy following a race at nearby Imola, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Injury details were not immediately available.

The 35-year-old Hayden won the MotoGP title in 2006. He is 13th in this season's Superbike standings. He is a native of Owensboro, Ky. 

 

