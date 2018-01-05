UofL's Lamar Jackson to enter 2018 NFL Draft

Lamar Jackson NFL Draft

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Lamar Jackson, quarterback for the University of Louisville, announced via Twitter Friday morning that he will enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

Jackson became the youngest player ever to win the Heisman Trophy in 2016 when he was a sophomore. He's also set ACC records for the most rushing yards by a quarterback (1,571) and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (21), as well as several other records which are listed on the University of Louisville's website.

Jackson is originally from Pompano Beach, Fla.

