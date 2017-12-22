UofL player Jaire Alexander to enter NFL draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - OCTOBER 29: Jaire Alexander #10 of the Louisville Cardinals runs the ball during Louisville's game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on 10/29/2016 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images) (Photo: Chet Strange, 2016 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Defensive back player Jaire Alexander will not play in the upcoming TaxSlayer Bowl against Mississippi State. He has informed head coach Bobby Petrino that he intends to enter the NFL draft.

"I know it was a very difficult decision for Jaire," Petrino said. "I appreciate the contributions he made to the program over the last three seasons, and I wish him all the best in the future."

Alexander played in six games this year, with a total of 19 tackles and one interception in limited action due to injury.

