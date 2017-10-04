UofL men's basketball players hit the court for practice

David Padgett

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- UofL's interim head basketball coach and athletic director held a news conference on Oct. 4 to discuss what is next for the men’s basketball team.

The Cards hit the court shortly after 3 p.m. for practice, and it seemed to be business as usual. Both acting coach David Padgett and acting Athletic Director Vince Tyra were in attendance to encourage the players.

Padgett has been amazed, but not surprised, with how his team has approached the last few days amid scandal and uncertainty. He said it's been tough being the lone coach which is why he's leaning on some of his veterans during this time.

