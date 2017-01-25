UofL graduate guard out 6-8 weeks due to broken bone in hand

Pittsburgh, PA; Louisville Cardinals guard David Levitch (23) and guard Tony Hicks (R) battle for the ball with Pittsburgh Panthers forward Jamel Artis (1) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Charles LeClaire)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – University of Louisville’s Tony Hicks will be out 6-8 weeks due to a broken bone in his right hand.

The injury happened to the guard during the Cardinals’ victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. Hicks was fighting to get a loose ball. He finished the game with taped fingers and after further examination on Wednesday, a spiral fracture of his fourth metacarpal was found.

"Tony was just fitting in at the point position and has made great progress," said UofL Coach Rick Pitino. "We will keep him in great condition and hope we make a long run in the tournament so he can play in his first NCAA Tournament. It's time for Ryan (McMahon) and David (Levitch) to pick up their defense. Injuries are part of the game and we will get stronger."

He is a graduate transfer from South Holland, Ill. Hicks has played his best of late with increased playing time while Quentin Snider is out with a hip injury.

Louisville (17-4, 5-3 ACC) is back in action on Sunday when the Cardinals play NC State in the KFC Yum! Center at 1 p.m.

(© 2017 WHAS)