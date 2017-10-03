UofL fan creates petition to bring back Denny Crum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An online petition is circulating to get Hall of Fame Coach Denny Crum back at Louisville’s helm.

The petition on Change.org, says Crum can clean up the court named after him and bring back worldwide respect for not just the program, but the university and the NCAA.

Mark Bulleit, a UofL fan from Santa Claus, Indiana is seeking 100 online signatures.

So far it has dozens and the creator says he will then deliver the petition to the interim president, Dr. Postel.

