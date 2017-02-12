UK's Fox, Adebayo passengers in Lexington car accident

Feb 4, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) works out prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two University of Kentucky players are unharmed after a traffic accident on Nicholasville Road Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the university, guard De’Aaron Fox and forward Bam Adebayo were both passengers in the vehicle and were returning to campus for a meeting. Since they weren’t the driver, they called another ride so they weren’t late to the meeting.

The spokesperson also said police went to the Joe Craft Center to meet with the players. Neither suffered any injuries.

