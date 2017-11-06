UK punter suspended following arrest
Mark Stoops made it official that punter Matt Panton will be suspended for the Vanderbilt game after being arrested in Lexington early Sunday morning and charged with public intoxication. Backup GRANT MCKINNISS will step in this week.
WHAS 11:31 PM. EST November 06, 2017
