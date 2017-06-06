WHAS
Close

UK headed to 1st super regional in program history

UK headed to first super regional in program history

Bethanni Williams, WHAS 8:28 AM. EDT June 06, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--For the first time since the NCAA adopted the current bracket format in 1999, the Kentucky Wildcats are in the super regionals.

The Wild Cays will head to Louisville to take on the Cardinals.

A two-hour rain delay pushed a back-and-forth affair with the NC State Wolfpack into  Tuesday morning before the final strikeout.

The NCAA Tournament's Lexington Regional ended as a 10-5 win and a celebration for host Kentucky.

The Cats will face the Cardinals in a best-of-three series with play starting this Friday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories