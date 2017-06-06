UK headed to 1st super regional in program history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--For the first time since the NCAA adopted the current bracket format in 1999, the Kentucky Wildcats are in the super regionals.

The Wild Cays will head to Louisville to take on the Cardinals.

A two-hour rain delay pushed a back-and-forth affair with the NC State Wolfpack into Tuesday morning before the final strikeout.

The NCAA Tournament's Lexington Regional ended as a 10-5 win and a celebration for host Kentucky.

The Cats will face the Cardinals in a best-of-three series with play starting this Friday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Kentucky at Louisville



June 9 - Noon ET - ESPN2

June 10 - Noon ET - ESPN

June 11 - Noon ET - ESPN/ESPN2#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/Xf0sLxvzET — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 6, 2017

