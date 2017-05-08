U of L's Ellis named National Player of the Month

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
UPS aircraft mechanics to hold protest
-
Valley Station SWAT standoff ends peacefully
-
Local celebs react to city-wide violence
-
First Alert StormTeam: Temps go up and down next week
-
UPS pilots killed in WV crash
-
Silver Alert issued for 70 year old
-
Students clean post-Derby trash
-
A loophole for rape cases?
-
One-eyed horse Patch to run in Derby
-
Few isolated showers/storms through midweek
More Stories
-
If my parents only knew my fears, my stresses and moreMay. 1, 2017, 8:49 a.m.
-
Director's removal shocks crowd at New Albany…May. 8, 2017, 9:47 p.m.
-
'He saved her': Sister of Shively murder victim…May. 8, 2017, 7:55 p.m.