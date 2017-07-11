Trish Johnson leads Senior LPGA at French Link

(Photo: Thinkstock / Getty Images, Custom)

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (AP) - Trish Johnson shot an even-par 72 on Tuesday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Senior LPGA Championship, the first major championship for senior women.

The 51-year-old Englishwoman opened with a double bogey and had three birdies and a bogey on French Lick Resort's Pete Dye Course. She had a 5-under 139 total.

Johnson won the Legends Tour Championship last year at French Lick, beating Juli Inkster on the sixth hole of a playoff. The eight-time European Solheim Cup player won three times on the LPGA Tour and 19 times on the Ladies European Tour.

Michele Redman was second after a 69, and Lorie Kane (70), Liselotte Neumann (71) and Carolyn Hill (74) followed at 1 over.

