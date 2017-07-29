Triple crown: Caeleb Dressel wins record 3 golds at worlds

Jun 29, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Caeleb Dressel reacts to winning the mens 100m butterfly during the 2017 USA Swimming Phillips 66 National Championships at Indiana University Natatorium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Aaron Doster, Aaron Doster)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) - Caeleb Dressel has become the first swimmer to win three gold medals on a single night at the world championships.

America's newest star turned in a stunning performance, racing three times over the course of about two hours - and winning every time.

He started with a victory in the 50-meter freestyle, came back about a half-hour later to nearly break Michael Phelps' world record in the 100 butterfly and closed the night by leading off a world-record performance in the mixed 4x100 free relay.

That gave Dressel six gold medals in the championships, putting him in position to tie Phelps' record of seven golds at the 2007 worlds in Melbourne, Australia.

Dressel will close the meet Sunday night on the 4x100 medley relay team.

