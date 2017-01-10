Trinity shamrocks celebrate new title

st x vs trinity generic graphic 470x264.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A celebration happened for the Trinity shamrocks who took home a 24th State Football Championship against Lafayette.

Coach Bob Beatty named the USA Today High School Sports Kentucky Coach of the Year.

This was not only the programs 600th win but Beatty's 12th title, which is the most for a coach in state history.

MayorFischerr was on hand with a special presentation.

The team rescheduled the celebration to today because school was postponed because of last Thursday's snow.