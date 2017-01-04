DUII case against Timbers' Liam Ridgewell to be dropped

Portland Timbers defender Liam Ridgewell (24) passes the ball against the Montreal Impact during the second half in a game at Providence Park. (Photo: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Drunken driving charges against Portland Timbers captain Liam Ridgewell will be dropped, according to a spokesperson at the Lake Oswego city attorney's office.

Ridgewell and starting goalie Jake Gleeson were arrested for DUII last October.

According to a report in The Oregonian/OregonLive, Lake Oswego City Prosecutor Jerry Seeberger said it would be difficult to move forward with the case after a judge ruled that Ridgewell's traffic stop was not supported by probable cause or suspicion.

Lake Oswego dispatchers got a call from BMW Emergency Services saying a customer was in a crash near Pilkington Road and Willow Lane, according to Sgt. Tom Hamann.

Arriving officers found Gleeson and his car, which had "massive" front end damage and deployed air bags.

The officers learned that Gleeson had called Ridgewell to come help him. He arrived in a BMW and both were administered field sobriety tests, then taken to the Clackamas County jail. They refused to take breathalyzer tests, Hamann said.

Gleeson pleaded no contest to DUII and reckless driving and entered an alcohol diversion program, the newspaper reported.