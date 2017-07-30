Tiger Woods tweets 1st photo since ending treatment, takes his kids to soccer match

ABC News ) -- Tiger Woods on Saturday tweeted a photo of himself and his two children with soccer players Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, the first photo of Woods since he announced earlier this month that he had completed treatment for his use of pain and sleep medications.

"Thank you to Messi and Suarez for meeting my kids and their best friends," the golf champion, 41, wrote, along with a photo that included daughter Sam (far left) and son Charlie (second from right).

The photo was taken at the El Clasico soccer match at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium after Messi and Suarez's team, Spain's FC Barcelona, finished its preseason tour of the U.S. by beating rivals Real Madrid 3-2.

Thank you to Messi and Suarez for meeting my kids and their best friends. #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/9PqPQoR6Vb — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 30, 2017

And apparently the admiration goes both ways, with Suarez tweeting a photo with Woods, writing, "Finishing the tour with a victory, also a great photo with an idol !!!!!!!!!"



Finishing the tour with a victory, also a great photo with an idol !!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Wb6DYBdNmo — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) July 30, 2017

Woods tweeted on June 19, "I'm currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder. I want to thank everyone for their amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on tour."

Then on July 3, he tweeted that he had completed the treatment. "I recently completed an out of state private intensive program," he tweeted. "I will continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family and friends. I am so very thankful for all of the support I've received."

The treatment came after his May 29 DUI arrest in Jupiter, Florida. Woods was asleep at the wheel of his car in the early-morning hours on Memorial Day. Later, in a statement, he said alcohol was not involved but that he had an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medication. He said he was recovering from April 29 back surgery.

Woods told police that he had taken four prescription pain medications, including Vicodin.

© 2017 ABC News