Tickets for NCAA Super Regional at Jim Patterson Stadium sold out

Jim Patterson Stadium entrance (Photo: wikipedia.org)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The tickets for the Super Regional at Jim Patterson Stadium featuring UofL and UK are sold out and that includes general admission.

Louisville Baseball on Twitter tweeted tickets were gone at 9:22 a.m. Tuesday.

The following is the Super Regional schedule:

June 9 at Noon (ET) – ESPN2

June 10 at Noon (ET) – ESPN

June 11 at Noon (ET) – ESPN/ESPN2 (DECIDING GAME)

The Louisville baseball team is ranked the No. 7 national seed.

For the UK baseball team, this is the first time they have gone to the NCAA Super Regional. The Wildcats earned their first-ever ticket to the regional by winning the Lexington Regional with Monday night's 10-5 win over NC State.

This is also the first time that UofL and UK have faced off in the baseball regional.

Click here to see the NCAA College World Series bracket.

© 2017 WHAS-TV