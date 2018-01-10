There is still time to get tickets to UofL women's game

UofL Women's Basketball team (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It's got all the makings of one terrific game and the UofL Women's Basketball team hopes to see you courtside Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.

Number 3 UofL takes on number 2 Notre Dame at the KFC YUM Center.

Coach Jeff Walz was hoping for at least 10,000 fans for the red out.

The lower bowl already sold out, but you can still buy tickets to the upper bowl.

You can buy tickets instantly by texting CARDS TO 20123.

