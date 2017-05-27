Texas' Scottie Scheffler, UNLV team lead NCAA golf

(Photo: Thinkstock / Getty Images, Custom)

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) - Texas junior Scottie Scheffler took a one-stroke lead in the individual competition and UNLV topped the team standings Saturday in the NCAA tournament at Rich Harvest Farms.

Scheffler shot his second straight 4-under 68. Vanderbilt's Matthias Schwab (70), Southern California's Justin Suh (70), Kent State's Bjarki Petursson (69) and Mississippi's Braden Thornberry (71) were tied for second.

On Monday, the individual champion will be crowned and the top eight teams will advance to match play.

UNLV shot a 9-under 279 to reach 14-under 562 and lead the race for the match-play spots. Oklahoma was a stroke back, followed by Illinois at 11 under and Auburn and Vanderbilt at 10 under.

Shintaro Ban led UNLV with a 68, and John Oda shot 69. The top four scores each round count for the five-player teams.

