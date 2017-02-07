Team USA will not participate in World Youth Championships citing security concerns

Sprinters in the starting blocks of a women’s 100m heat during the 2015 IAAF World Youth Championships (Photo: Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports)

The United States will not participate in the IAAF World Youth Championships (World U18 Championships), USA Track and Field announced Monday.

The event is scheduled for Kenya, which has a “critical” crime and terrorism rating by the U.S. State Department.

According to a news release, USATF conducted a risk assessment and reviewed the State Department’s security summary.

“Due to increased security costs and the fact that all athletes would be aged 18 and younger, USATF has decided not to hold a selection event nor to travel to the championship,” according to a USATF news release.

This was to be the last year of the event with plans calling for regional events for juniors rather than a world championship.

“USATF is a strong supporter of ensuring the growth of track & field internationally, particularly among young people. We will continue to work with our IAAF colleagues to ensure appropriate and productive competitive opportunities for youth in the world,” the news release said.

Britain has previously pulled out of the event.

USA TODAY