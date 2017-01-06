Stadium needed for long-term success of soccer in Louisville

(Photo: Daniels, Christopher)

LOUISVILLE, Ky.(WHAS11) -- 2017 could be the year a new soccer stadium is built for Louisville City FC, and many are hoping it's in Louisville.

Other local cities are making bids to be the long-term home of LCFC, but the club has staying in Louisville at the top of their list.

We’re told the team is down to two sites, but nothing is set in stone at this time.

However, for a team that has been in the top 3 in the United Soccer League in attendance in both years of their existence, big things could be on the horizon.

“My experience my first time out hooked me,” said LCFC fanatic Tom Farmer.



If you’ve never been to a Louisville City soccer match Tom Farmer says it’s an experience unlike any other.



“You are missing the best sports experience in Louisville, and I say that as a diehard UofL fan,” said Farmer. “The energy and the atmosphere is just something that can’t be passed up. On top of that, you have a winning team that is highly successful.”



However since the team’s inception, they’ve admittedly been an odd fit as a soccer team playing in a minor league baseball stadium.



“We get a lot of ribbing from the other supporters groups of the other teams for that, but playing in a baseball stadium just makes us more American,” said Farmer.



While Louisville City has drawn as many as 10,000 fans for home games here at Slugger Field the fact remains that the pitch is about 5 feet short of regulation size, and the USL is mandating that every club have their own stadium by 2020 or else they may be forced to fold.



“Our number 1 initiative is getting a stadium,” said LCFC chairman John Neace. “You’re going to hear and see more in the coming months about what we’re trying to do to get the stadium built.”



While potential stadium sites across Kentuckiana have been speculated Chairman John Neace maintains the best home for LCFC is in Louisville.



“If we want to be a world-class city we need pro sports,” said Neace. “The most viable pro sport for Louisville right now probably is soccer, so we just need to do it.”



While Nease says an announcement on a stadium could be just around the corner, fans like Farmer have a message to the team.



“Where you go, we will follow,” said Farmer. “That’s going to be true no matter what.”

As we speak the United States Soccer Federation is voting whether to move the USL up to division two status putting it just a step below Major League Soccer.