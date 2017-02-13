SmackDown Live invades KFC Yum! Center Apr. 18

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 08: WWE wrestler John Cena speaks at a news conference announcing the WWE Network at the 2014 International CES at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on January 8, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2014 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – SmackDown Live is coming to the KFC Yum! Center for its first major televised live event in the state in nearly 7 years.

This comes after Governor Matt Bevin streamlined the state’s boxing and wrestling regulations last November as part of the Red Tape Reduction Initiative.

Governor Bevin got rid of the unnecessary cut rule which required an athlete to leave a match if he or she bled – leaving promoters to skip the Bluegrass for live events. The WWE had not had a live, televised event in the state since 2010 because of those regulations.

“We are excited to have WWE do a live taping in Louisville, and we hope that this is the first of many major events that Kentucky will host,” Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Commission Chairman Chad Miller said. “Our state is home to many enthusiastic professional wrestling fans, and this event provides an exciting new opportunity for Kentuckians.”

SmackDown live will take place on April 18.

Tickets are expected to go on sale Feb. 17.

Officials have not given a lineup of which wrestlers will be featured.

